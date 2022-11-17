Novoair starts direct flights between Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar

Aviation

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Novoair starts direct flights between Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Novoair has started direct flights between Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route.

The flight was inaugurated by Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) on Thursday, 17th November 2022 at Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi.

Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President  Masudur Rahman, high official of government and other organisations were present at the event. 

The direct flight will depart from Rajshahi every Thursday at 10:30am and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12pm.

Similarly, depart from Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 3:35pm and will arrive in Rajshahi at 5:05pm. One-way fare starts from Tk5,900.

Novoair is also offering hotel free to Cox's Bazar for three nights and four days in Cox's Bazar for tourists. To enjoy this offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar to Rajshahi.

This offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. Novoair offered free room hotels in Cox's Bazar are Hotel The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.

Cox's Bazar / Novoair / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday