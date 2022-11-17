Novoair starts direct flights between Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar

Novoair has started direct flights between Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route.

The flight was inaugurated by Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) on Thursday, 17th November 2022 at Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi.

Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masudur Rahman, high official of government and other organisations were present at the event.

The direct flight will depart from Rajshahi every Thursday at 10:30am and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12pm.

Similarly, depart from Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 3:35pm and will arrive in Rajshahi at 5:05pm. One-way fare starts from Tk5,900.

Novoair is also offering hotel free to Cox's Bazar for three nights and four days in Cox's Bazar for tourists. To enjoy this offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar to Rajshahi.

This offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. Novoair offered free room hotels in Cox's Bazar are Hotel The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.