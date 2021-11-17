Novoair plane's tyre bursts while landing at Saidpur airport, flights suspended  

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 10:15 pm

File photo
File photo

Flight operations have been suspended at Saidpur airport in Nilphamari since 7pm after a Novoair aircraft (VQ-967) suffered a tyre burst while landing. 

The plane was grounded at the airport after the plane crashed landed on the runway.

According to airport sources, the Novoair flight took off from Dhaka on Wednesday at 6.50pm. The Syedpur-bound plane was carrying  70 passengers.

However, during the landing, the front wheel of Novoair burst and the flight stopped on the runway. No casualties were reported.

Confirming the incident, Syedpur Airport Station Manager Suplab Kumar Ghosh said, "The passengers are safe and they have left the airport." 

Work is underway to swiftly reopen the closed runway, he told the media. 
 

