NOVOAIR to operate Rajshahi-Cox’s Bazar direct flights from 17 November

Novoair, one of the local private airlines, has decided to operate commercial flights on the Rajshahi–Cox's Bazar route from 17 November.

The direct flight will depart from Rajshahi every Thursday at 10:30 AM and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12 pm. Similarly, depart from Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 3:35 PM and will arrive in Rajshahi at 5:05 PM, read a media release issued on Monday.

One-way fare starts from 5,900 taka. The private airline also offered a hotel-free offer for three nights and four days in Cox's Bazar for tourists. To enjoy this offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar to Rajshahi.

This offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. NOVOAIR offered free room hotels in Cox's Bazar are Hotel The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace, read the PR.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.