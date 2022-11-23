Novoair to operate Jashore-Cox’s Bazar direct flights from 30 November

Aviation

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 04:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Novoair, one of the local private airlines, has decided to operate commercial flights on the Jashore–Cox's Bazar route from 30 November.

The direct flight will depart from Jashore every Wednesday at 11:45 AM and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12:55 pm. Similarly, a flight from Cox's Bazar will depart every Saturday at 9:55 AM and will arrive in Jashore at 11 AM, reads a media release issued on Wednesday.

One-way fares shall start from Tk5,900. 

The private airline also offered a free hotel stay offer for three nights and four days in Cox's Bazar for tourists.

To enjoy the offer, passengers will have to purchase return couple tickets from Jashore to Cox's Bazar to Jashore. Free accommodation under the scheme will be offered at Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Kolkata.

