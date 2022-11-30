NOVOAIR launches direct flights on Jashore-Cox’s Bazar route 

Aviation

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:57 pm

File photo
File photo

NOVOAIR launched direct flight on Jashore-Cox's Bazar route on Wednesday with initial two flights a week. 

The flight was inaugurated by Chairman of the Civil aviation Authority of Bangladesh Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at Jashore Airport, said a press release. 

The flight will depart from Jashore every Wednesday at 11:45am and reach Cox's Bazar at 12:55pm. 

Similarly, a flight will depart from Cox's Bazar every Saturday at 9:55am and reach Jashore at 11am. One-way fare shall start from Tk5,900.

NOVOAIR is also offering a free hotel for three nights in Cox's Bazar for tourists. 

To avail of the offer, passengers will have to purchase Jashore-Cox's Bazar-Jashore return couple tickets. 

The offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. 

NOVOAIR offers free rooms in Cox's Bazar hotels including Seagull, Long Beach, Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Windy Terrace, Grace Cox Smart, and Sea Palace.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.

Managing Director of NOVOAIR Mofizur Rahman, Manager of Jashore airport Reazul Islam Masoud, high officials of the government, and travel agencies, were also present at the event.

Comments

