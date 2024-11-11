No strict action taken against Sylhet-bound passenger from UK over his misbehaviour, misconduct, Biman clarifies

No strict action was taken against the Sylhet-bound passenger travelling from Manchester, United Kingdom over his misbehaviour and misconduct with the cabin crew, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said today (11 November).

"News broke out about a Biman passenger arriving in Sylhet from the UK which has come to the attention of the airlines' authorities. The reports contained misinformation which created a negative perception of the airlines in the public mind," Biman said in a statement.

The airlines clarified its position that as per the aviation policy, no strict action was taken against the passenger by the airline compared to his behaviour towards the cabin crew and others.

"Being a state-owned airline, Biman has always taken a liberal policy towards passengers," it said.

The incident occurred when Flight BG 208 landed in Dhaka on 28 October from Manchester via Sylhet.

"A Sylhet-bound passenger of the said flight repeatedly called the cabin crew and asked for food after boarding the flight. The cabin crew provided him with food and drinks several times beyond the prescribed meal. Later, he called a cabin crew again after some time. The crew was then busy serving food to other passengers on the flight and was delayed by a few minutes.

Due to this the said passenger started misbehaving with the cabin crew, Biman said, adding that at one point, he pushed and assaulted a female cabin crew member. When a male cabin crew member tried to restrain him, the passenger pulled his tie.

"Meanwhile, when other passengers tried to stop him, he got angry and abused them and physically assaulted them. At one point, when the cabin crew informed the pilots, the captain instructed the passenger to stay in his seat and announced that if he did not comply, the flight would make an emergency landing at another nearby airport," the authorities said.

Referring to allegations that the passenger had not been given proper food, Biman said that is not true. "All services were provided to the passengers of the flight on time and extra services have been provided to the said passenger. There was no interruption in service delivery."

Biman said people also claimed that the passenger was tied up in the plane, "which is not true. No such action was taken to detain the passenger. Rather, he was made to understand."

After landing at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport, the passenger was handed over to the Civil Aviation Security. Later, when he was handed over to the police station by the Civil Aviation Security, he was released in the custody of his family, Biman said.