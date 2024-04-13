No Israeli plane landed in Dhaka: CAAB

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 07:26 pm

No Israeli plane landed in Bangladesh last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said today (13 April), clarifying confusion regarding media reports on two aircraft from Israel landing in Dhaka

Both of the planes are registered in the United States and belong to National Airlines, CAAB said in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman.

They landed in Dhaka to take Bangladeshi-made garments to the Middle East and Europe, according to the statement.

"Bangladesh and Israel do not have any bilateral aviation agreement. No flight from Israel landed in Bangladesh," said CAAB.

Bangladesh, a staunch supporter of the Palestine cause, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to the CAAB statement, a cargo plane from Tel Aviv landed in Dhaka at 7:22pm on 7 April and took off again at 11:55pm with cargo.

Similarly, another plane from Israel landed in Dhaka on the night of 11 April and took off at 12:30am.

The cargo planes came to Dhaka under a bilateral aviation agreement between the US and Bangladesh and left for Sharjah and Europe.

Criticising the media coverage of the planes' arrival, CAAB said misleading media reports may cause confusion among people and urged everyone to be cautious.

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

23h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

