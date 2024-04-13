No Israeli plane landed in Dhaka: CAAB

No Israeli plane landed in Bangladesh last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said today (13 April), clarifying confusion regarding media reports on two aircraft from Israel landing in Dhaka

Both of the planes are registered in the United States and belong to National Airlines, CAAB said in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman.

They landed in Dhaka to take Bangladeshi-made garments to the Middle East and Europe, according to the statement.

"Bangladesh and Israel do not have any bilateral aviation agreement. No flight from Israel landed in Bangladesh," said CAAB.

Bangladesh, a staunch supporter of the Palestine cause, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to the CAAB statement, a cargo plane from Tel Aviv landed in Dhaka at 7:22pm on 7 April and took off again at 11:55pm with cargo.

Similarly, another plane from Israel landed in Dhaka on the night of 11 April and took off at 12:30am.

The cargo planes came to Dhaka under a bilateral aviation agreement between the US and Bangladesh and left for Sharjah and Europe.

Criticising the media coverage of the planes' arrival, CAAB said misleading media reports may cause confusion among people and urged everyone to be cautious.