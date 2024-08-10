Monjur Kabir appointed as Civil Aviation Authority chairman                                                                                                                  

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab), effective from 18 August.

He will replace the outgoing chairman Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, according to a circular of Bangladesh Air Force issued on Friday (9 August).

Earlier, Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan served as an Air Captain at Zahurul Haque Air Force Base in Chattogram.

Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury has been appointed as director of the Training Department at Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters in the capital.

He was appointed as the Caab chairman on 27 June this year.

