Monjur Kabir appointed as Civil Aviation Authority chairman                                                                                                                  

Aviation

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 12:37 am

Related News

Monjur Kabir appointed as Civil Aviation Authority chairman                                                                                                                  

Earlier, Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan served as an Air Captain at Zahurul Haque Air Force Base in Chattogram

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 12:37 am
CAAB Chairman Manjur Kabir. Photo: bdnews24.com
CAAB Chairman Manjur Kabir. Photo: bdnews24.com

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab), effective from 18 August.

He will replace the outgoing chairman Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, according to a circular of Bangladesh Air Force issued on Friday (9 August).

Earlier, Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan served as an Air Captain at Zahurul Haque Air Force Base in Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury has been appointed as director of the Training Department at Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters in the capital.

He was appointed as the Caab chairman on 27 June this year.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) / Bangladesh / CAAB Chairman Monjur Kabir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

16h | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

14h | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

15h | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

5h | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

7h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

10h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

10h | Videos