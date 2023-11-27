Malaysia Airlines recognises top 20 travel agents

Aviation

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Malaysia Airlines recognises top 20 travel agents

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:53 pm
File Photo: The tail wing of a Malaysia Airlines jet is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
File Photo: The tail wing of a Malaysia Airlines jet is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Malaysia Airlines has recognised the top 20 travel agents in Bangladesh for their outstanding performance in 2022.

The event, titled "Top Agent Appreciation Night", was held at a city hotel in Dhaka yesterday, organised jointly by Malaysia Airlines and its general sales agent (GSA), Speedy Int'l.

Syazwan Ahmad Sabri, head of Airlines Global Sales, presented the token of appreciation to the agents at the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The award recipients include Air Concern International, Al Gazi Travels, Anowar Tours and Travels, Be Fresh, Dynamic Travels, East West Travels and Tours, Hajee Air Travels, Heritage Air Express, Horizon Express, International Travel Corporation, Lexus Tours and Travels, Overseas Links, Seri Mechan Travel, Share Trip, Suma International Services, Talon Corporation, Triplover, Valencia Air Travels and Tours, Versatile Travels and Tours, and Victory Travels. 

Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, vice chairman and CEO of Speedy Int'l, said, "Malaysia Airlines is one of the best airlines in terms of the hospitality it gives to passengers."

He hopes that the support that has been given by the agents will be continued in the coming years.

Among others, Melvinder Kaur Jeswant Singh, head of Western Region Commercial Sales; Amit Mehta, regional manager of South Asia/Middle East and Africa; Kabirul Anam Khan, executive director of Speedy Int'l; Shaikh Shaiq Ahmed, associate director of Speedy Int'l; Mohammed Masudur Rahman, sales manager of Speedy Int'l, were present at the event.

Top News

Malaysia Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

9h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

43m | TBS SPORTS
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

2h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

4h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

4h | TBS SPORTS