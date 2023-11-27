Malaysia Airlines recognises top 20 travel agents

File Photo: The tail wing of a Malaysia Airlines jet is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Malaysia Airlines has recognised the top 20 travel agents in Bangladesh for their outstanding performance in 2022.

The event, titled "Top Agent Appreciation Night", was held at a city hotel in Dhaka yesterday, organised jointly by Malaysia Airlines and its general sales agent (GSA), Speedy Int'l.

Syazwan Ahmad Sabri, head of Airlines Global Sales, presented the token of appreciation to the agents at the ceremony.

The award recipients include Air Concern International, Al Gazi Travels, Anowar Tours and Travels, Be Fresh, Dynamic Travels, East West Travels and Tours, Hajee Air Travels, Heritage Air Express, Horizon Express, International Travel Corporation, Lexus Tours and Travels, Overseas Links, Seri Mechan Travel, Share Trip, Suma International Services, Talon Corporation, Triplover, Valencia Air Travels and Tours, Versatile Travels and Tours, and Victory Travels.

Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, vice chairman and CEO of Speedy Int'l, said, "Malaysia Airlines is one of the best airlines in terms of the hospitality it gives to passengers."

He hopes that the support that has been given by the agents will be continued in the coming years.

Among others, Melvinder Kaur Jeswant Singh, head of Western Region Commercial Sales; Amit Mehta, regional manager of South Asia/Middle East and Africa; Kabirul Anam Khan, executive director of Speedy Int'l; Shaikh Shaiq Ahmed, associate director of Speedy Int'l; Mohammed Masudur Rahman, sales manager of Speedy Int'l, were present at the event.