Mahbub for taking action for negligence in duties at HSIA

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today directed the authorities concerned to take departmental action against the officials found showing negligence in performing duties at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

He came up with the directives while inspecting the overall activities of HSIA, including baggage area, customs and immigration, and the area designated for RT PCR, this afternoon.

The state minister instructed the HSIA executive director to assign one trolleyman to each belt in the baggage area to provide information of trolleys to passengers.

Asking the customs and immigration officials of the airport to provide services for passengers speedily maintaining professionalism, he said their services cannot be interrupted in any way.

The employees of all the agencies working at the airport have to work together with an attitude of cooperation aiming to ensure quality services for passengers, Mahbub said.

Mentioning that many flights are being delayed due to taking additional time in customs checking of transit passengers of different destinations, he said the customs checking of transit passengers should be completed on priority basis. If necessary, separate desks and queues should be arranged for the transit passengers, he added.

About the manpower crisis in the customs and immigration unit of the airport, the state minister assured of taking steps to hire staff there soon in consultation with the authorities concerned.

He also instructed the officials concerned to set up kiosk machines in the areas designated for RT PCR within the next one week aiming at preventing passengers' harassment.

Chairman of the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Sajjadul Hassan, Biman Managing Director and CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, Member (Security) of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi, HSIA Executive Director AHM Touhidul Ahsan were, among others, present.

