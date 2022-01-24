Kuwait budget carrier starts Chattogram-Kuwait flights 

Aviation

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:22 pm

Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways has started direct flight operation in Chattogram-Kuwait route intending to serve the Bangladeshi expatriates in the Middle East.

The first flight from Shah Amanat International Airport departed Monday with 155 passengers at 9:45 am. Initially, three flights will be operated weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 
Now Jazeera operates seven flights a week in the Dhaka-Kuwait route.

A programme was organised in this connection at Hotel Radisson Blu in Chattogram.  Vice President (marketing) of Jazeera Airways Andrew Ward, Vice President (sales) Rabendran Bharadhan and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Galaxy Bangladesh Ahmed Yousuf Walid were present at the programme.

Jazeera will operate flights in this route with A320 neo Airbus with a capacity of 174. But the airlines will carry a maximum of 155 passengers from Chattogram with a baggage allowance of 30kg.

Earlier, Jazeera Airways started its maiden flight operation in the Dhaka-Kuwait route in October 2020. The airline has been serving two lakh Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait.  

Galaxy MD Ahmed Yusuf said, passengers from Chattogram can take the connecting flights to Dubai, Dammam, Jeddah, Doha and Muscat from Kuwait airport. Jazeera Airways has a private airport which the passenger of this airline can use.   

At present, flight operation is restricted at Shah Amanat Airport from 10 PM till early morning. 

The authorities of the Shah Amanat Airport informed that the process of making the airport operational for 24 hours will be completed by this year. Jazeera Airways can then increase the number of flights.

