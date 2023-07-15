Japan to get ground handling job of 3rd terminal of Dhaka airport: CAAB chairman

Aviation

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Japan to get ground handling job of 3rd terminal of Dhaka airport: CAAB chairman

He said the terms of work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
Japan to get ground handling job of 3rd terminal of Dhaka airport: CAAB chairman

Japan will get the ground handling work at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman on Saturday.

"Japan has shown interest in getting the ground handling work and the government has decided to give them the job," said the CAAB chairman while speaking at the ATJFB Dialogue organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh at the Dhaka airport.

He said the terms of the work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project.

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates ground handling works in all airports, but their services are under question from stakeholders. On this ground, the authority has decided to engage a foreign company to operate ground handling in the third terminal.

At the event, the CAAB chairman also expressed hope about the positive response from the USA to start the Dhaka-New York flight at the end of this year.

"We are getting good responses from the USA. But we have some weaknesses, too. The airline companies are required to apply for approval before launching a flight. However, Biman Bangladesh Airlines faced delays in submitting their application," he said.

"We have informed the Biman about this. They applied late. The process has also been delayed due to Covid-19," he added.

Regarding the purchase of aeroplanes of the Biman, the CAAB chairman said that it will be done following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions to increase the fleet of aeroplanes and cargo capacity.

"It is not a matter of choosing Airbus or Boeing. We will pick the one who gives us a good offer. We have a previous relationship with Boeing, and the issue of Airbus has also come forward. If Airbus makes a better offer than Boeing, we will pick that," he said.

He mentioned that the plan for the Bangabandhu airport has temporarily been suspended due to the economic situation.

Regarding fixing the rent of the hangars of helicopter operators, Mofidur Rahman said, "The helicopter sector is contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. We have set a low rent for them. We have proposed to the finance ministry to finalise the rent."

In response to a question about the behaviour of the airport staff, he said, "So far, 19 trainings have been given to the airport staff on behaviour. The executive director of Dhaka airport is personally giving them instructions. Those who are misbehaving are being removed, and financial penalties are also being imposed through the executive magistrate."

Addressing the journalists' complaint about Ansar members demanding money from passengers at the airport, he acknowledged,

"The reports of Ansar members asking for money are not baseless. We are actively monitoring this issue and have taken action against some individuals based on evidence." 

"We have also communicated this matter to the director general of Ansar for further attention," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

CAAB / ground handling / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country