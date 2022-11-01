IndiGo starts direct flights on Dhaka-Mumbai route 

IndiGo, the largest private airline in India, has launched direct flights from Dhaka to Mumbai on Sunday (30 October).

The flight was launched due to the high demand for this route, said a notice issued by the airlines.

The airlines will operate four direct flights on this route in a week.

The flight will depart from Dhaka at 2:35pm on every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The return flight from Mumbai will depart for Dhaka at 10:15am local time and will reach Dhaka at 1:35pm local time, according to IndiGo sources.

Roundtrip airfare on this route will start from Tk24,000 while the one-way fare will start from Tk15,000.

IndiGo, headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, is also the largest individual Asian low-cost carrier in terms of fleet size and passengers.