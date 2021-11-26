India to resume scheduled international flights from 15 Dec 

FILE PHOTO: An Air India aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India has decided to resume the scheduled commercial international passengers flight operations from 15 December, according to Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry, in a statement Thursday, said the matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services has been examined in consultation with the Home Affairs Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and the Health Ministry.

Based on Indian Health Ministry's recognition, countries have been categorised into three sections to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Countries that are marked safe will see resumption of scheduled commercial flights at full capacity while countries at risk and having formalised air bubble system will be to operate flights at 75% capacity.

Those countries that are at risk of Covid-19 and do not have formalised air bubble system will see flights at 50% capacity.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspension was extended till 30 November, exempting dedicated cargo flights and commercial flights that fall under air-bubble arrangements with the destination countries.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.