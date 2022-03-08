India to resume int'l flights from Mar 27

Aviation

UNB
08 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

India to resume int'l flights from Mar 27

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia disclosed the news in a tweet

UNB
08 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After a Covid-induced hiatus of nearly two years, India on Tuesday (8 March) announced the resumption of regular international flights from 27 March.

"After deliberation with stakeholders & keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards," Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

"Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I'm confident the sector will reach new heights!" he wrote.

The Indian government put curbs on all domestic and international flights in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-induced lockdown across the country.

Though it allowed domestic flights to ply from May 2020, restrictions prevailed on global flights till the government allowed the entry of all foreigners except tourists from October that year under the "Bubble arrangement" that forced airlines to jack up ticket prices.

Though the civil aviation ministry had earlier decided to resume international flights from December last year, the plan was shelved in the wake of the detection of the new  Omicron variant of Covid.

Top News / South Asia

India / Flight resumes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

6h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

10h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

1h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

1h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

2h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market