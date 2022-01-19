India extends suspension of scheduled int’l flights till 28 Feb

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, India today decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country till 28 February, 2022.

"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs of 28 February, 2022," said a circular issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi today (19 January).

It said the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA.

However, flights operating under the air-bubble arrangement will not be affected, the DGCA the circular said.

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US Bangla Airlines are operating commercial passenger flights between Bangladesh and India under the air-bubble arrangement.