Increase revenue, quality of services at airports: Faruk Khan tells CAAB

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan held a meeting at the CAAB headquarters in the capital on Monday (22 January). Photo: Courtesy

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to increase revenue and the quality of services at the airports.

The minister gave the directive at a meeting held at the CAAB headquarters in the capital on Monday (22 January).

"The aviation market in Bangladesh is constantly growing. We need to take advantage of this increased market. Efforts will have to be made to increase the revenue of the Civil Aviation Authority and everyone will have to work to ensure it. In future, attention will have to be paid to the capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority so that they can take and complete all their development activities from their revenue earnings," he said

He said all airport-based services should be digitised so that people can get services easily and their sufferings are reduced.

The minister also stressed the need for the development of consistent and time-befitting human resources for smooth completion of all works of the airport.

Later, the minister held a meeting with senior officials of Biman at Balaka Bhaban, the headquarters of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. There, he instructed the officials to take necessary measures to leave the aircraft at the right time, deliver luggage at the fastest time and increase inflight passenger services.