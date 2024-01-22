Increase revenue, quality of services at airports: Faruk Khan tells CAAB

Aviation

UNB
22 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 09:40 pm

Related News

Increase revenue, quality of services at airports: Faruk Khan tells CAAB

He said all airport-based services should be digitised so that people can get services easily and their sufferings are reduced

UNB
22 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan held a meeting at the CAAB headquarters in the capital on Monday (22 January). Photo: Courtesy
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan held a meeting at the CAAB headquarters in the capital on Monday (22 January). Photo: Courtesy

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to increase revenue and the quality of services at the airports.

The minister gave the directive at a meeting held at the CAAB headquarters in the capital on Monday (22 January).

"The aviation market in Bangladesh is constantly growing. We need to take advantage of this increased market. Efforts will have to be made to increase the revenue of the Civil Aviation Authority and everyone will have to work to ensure it. In future, attention will have to be paid to the capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority so that they can take and complete all their development activities from their revenue earnings," he said

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said all airport-based services should be digitised so that people can get services easily and their sufferings are reduced.

The minister also stressed the need for the development of consistent and time-befitting human resources for smooth completion of all works of the airport.

Later, the minister held a meeting with senior officials of Biman at Balaka Bhaban, the headquarters of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. There, he instructed the officials to take necessary measures to leave the aircraft at the right time, deliver luggage at the fastest time and increase inflight passenger services.

Top News

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan / revenue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

8h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

12h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

2h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

22m | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

1h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

4h | Videos