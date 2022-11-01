Incoming passengers no longer required to show health declaration form

Aviation

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 09:11 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has announced that it will no longer require air passengers coming to Bangladesh to fill in the "Health Declaration Form" online.

The aviation regulatory body, in a circular on Sunday (30 October), gave the directives by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"The provision of filling the online health declaration form in the case of coming to Bangladesh has been cancelled. However, other conditions remain unchanged," the circular read.

The health directorate noted that the other health advisories will remain in effect.

Earlier on 20 April, CAAB made filling in health declaration forms mandatory for air passengers entering Bangladesh, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.
 

