ICAO President assures support for Bangladesh's aviation development

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide full support for the continued development of Bangladesh's aviation industry.

The assurance came during a meeting between the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md. Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, along with Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, held last week in Cebu, Philippines, CAAB said in a press release today.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 59th ICAO Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Conference, which concluded on 18 October.

Both ICAO leaders commended Bangladesh for its remarkable progress in the aviation sector, the release stated.

The conference, themed "Shaping the Future of Aviation: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive," was attended by civil aviation chairpersons and directors general from 39 countries, including Bangladesh, the United States, China, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, alongside representatives from 11 international organizations.

During the conference, Bangladesh presented two key discussion papers titled "Balancing Regulatory Requirements and Innovation in Aviation" and "The Role of Aviation Training in Shaping a Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive Aviation Industry."

These papers were well-received by ICAO, the United States, and other participant nations.

On the sidelines of the conference, the CAAB Chairman also held bilateral meetings with representatives from several countries, including the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, France, and Japan.

Discussions focused on various aspects of Bangladesh's aviation sector while several countries expressed keen interest in investing in the industry.

They also offered assistance in raising Bangladesh's aviation sector to international standards, promoting the adoption of new technologies, and improving aviation services.

These efforts, they noted, would contribute to making Bangladesh's aviation industry more modern, secure, and globally competitive.