ICAO President assures support for Bangladesh's aviation development

Aviation

BSS
21 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:50 pm

Related News

ICAO President assures support for Bangladesh's aviation development

BSS
21 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
During a meeting between Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md. Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, along with Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, held last week in Cebu, Philippines. Photo: BSS
During a meeting between Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md. Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, along with Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, held last week in Cebu, Philippines. Photo: BSS

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide full support for the continued development of Bangladesh's aviation industry.

The assurance came during a meeting between the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md. Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, along with Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, held last week in Cebu, Philippines, CAAB said in a press release today.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 59th ICAO Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Conference, which concluded on 18 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both ICAO leaders commended Bangladesh for its remarkable progress in the aviation sector, the release stated.

The conference, themed "Shaping the Future of Aviation: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive," was attended by civil aviation chairpersons and directors general from 39 countries, including Bangladesh, the United States, China, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, alongside representatives from 11 international organizations.

During the conference, Bangladesh presented two key discussion papers titled "Balancing Regulatory Requirements and Innovation in Aviation" and "The Role of Aviation Training in Shaping a Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive Aviation Industry." 

These papers were well-received by ICAO, the United States, and other participant nations.

On the sidelines of the conference, the CAAB Chairman also held bilateral meetings with representatives from several countries, including the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, France, and Japan. 

Discussions focused on various aspects of Bangladesh's aviation sector while several countries expressed keen interest in investing in the industry.

They also offered assistance in raising Bangladesh's aviation sector to international standards, promoting the adoption of new technologies, and improving aviation services. 

These efforts, they noted, would contribute to making Bangladesh's aviation industry more modern, secure, and globally competitive.

Bangladesh / Top News

ICAO / aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

22m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

32m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos