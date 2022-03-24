Himalayan Airlines all set for direct flights from Ctg to Kathmandu

Himalayan Airlines, a Nepalese airline, is all set to commence Chattogram-Kathmandu direct flights from 3 April.

"The first plane of Himalayan Airlines will fly from Chattogram to Kathmandu on 3 April," said Shah Amanat International Airport Manager Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan to The Business Standard.

"The airline got the approval to operate two weekly direct flights on this route," he informed.

He further remarked that the initiative will surely reduce the hassle for Chattogram passengers.

The airline has appointed Sair Air BD Ltd as its general sales agent.