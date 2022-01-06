Heavy fog disrupts Shah Amanat Airport flight operations

The flight opeartions of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram was disrupted due to heavy fog on Thursday (6 January) morning.

Six planes of international and domestic routes landed one to two hours late.

Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan told The Business Standard that two domestic flights of US Bangla and NovoAir, which left Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport, were scheduled to land in Chattogram at 8:45am. Due to heavy fog in Chattogram, the two flights landed two hours late at 10:45am.

Besides, a domestic flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dhaka arrived 45 minutes late.

He added that three international flights of US Bangla, Fly Dubai and Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Muscat and Dubai also reached Chattogram one hour late.

However, after the fog subsided plane takeoff and landing became normal after 9am.