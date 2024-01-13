Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Dhaka; flyers stuck inside plane for hours

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in the city located in Assam.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Guwahati Airport in India around 4 am but could not do so due to heavy fog, Dhaka Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam (ED) told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, passengers without passports had to stay inside the aircraft for several hours in case of crossing the international border. Passengers from the flight posted about it on social media.

The flight took off for Guwahati after the weather became normal in the Indian city.

Kamrul Islam mentioned that the operation of Dhaka Airport was normal. "No flights had to divert their course due to fog between 12 am and 8 am today," he added.