Grounded Boeing aircraft of Biman now ready to fly

Two Boeing planes of Biman Bangladesh, which were grounded after hitting each other at the hangar of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, are now ready to take off.

In collaboration with the manufacturer Boeing, experienced Biman engineers have made it possible for the planes to take off shortly after the crash, read a Biman press release.

However, the incident is still under investigation.

Around 1.30pm Sunday, a Boeing 777-300 aircraft hit another one parked there previously while entering the hangar of the airport, causing partial damage to both the planes.

