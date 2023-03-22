Govt has plans to procure aircraft from Airbus for Biman: Mahbub Ali

Aviation

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 01:01 pm

Photo: Facebook page of Bangladesh Biman Airlines
Photo: Facebook page of Bangladesh Biman Airlines

The government has plans to procure aeroplanes from aviation giant Airbus for Biman Bangladesh Airlines,  said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today. 

"We are working. We are thinking about this. Today's summit also has some reflections on it,"  ‌he told journalists while answering a question after the inaugural session of the Bangladesh Aviation Summit 2023 on Wednesday (22 March). 

"However, we can't say how many (aircraft), as a recession is going on," the state minister added.

He said that the summit is not only related to procuring Airbus but to engaging in broader collaborations with UK and France to make Bangladesh an aviation hub.

Recently, US-Bangla airlines announced that they are going to include planes made by Airbus in their fleet, however, Biman Bangladesh does not have any aircraft of Airbus.

Biman has aircraft from another aviation giant Boeing.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman was present at the event as chief guest.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Airbus emphasised that they are not interested only in selling aircraft to Bangladesh, they are more interested in technology transfer, education and training," he said. 

Earlier in 2020, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) to provide its students with world-class pilot training and maintenance engineering skills.

Bangladesh Aviation Summit 2023 is being held for the first time in the country and has been organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and the British High Commission and the French Embassy in Dhaka.

The UK prime minister's trade envoy Rushanara Ali was present as guest of honour at the event. UK high commissioner and France Ambassador in Dhaka were also present at the event.

