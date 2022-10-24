Flights stopped at Ctg, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports due to cyclone Sitrang

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to stop flights operating from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Barisal airports from Monday (24 October) afternoon due to inclement weather caused by cyclonic storm Sitrang.

CAAB issued a circular on Monday (24 October) afternoon giving instructions in this regard.

According to the circular, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Barisal airports will remain closed due to Cyclone Sitrang. The closure order will remain in effect till 6am Tuesday (25 October).

"Flights at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport have been stopped from 3pm Monday (24 October) to 12pm on Tuesday (25 October) due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang," said Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan told The Business Standard.

"15 international and domestic flights arrived at Chattogram airport from Monday morning to noon," he added.

Cox's Bazar airport will be closed till Tuesday noon initially, said Cox's Bazar Airport Manager Golam Mortaza Hossain.

"Decision has been made to stop flights till Tuesday noon. Further decisions will be taken based on weather conditions," he added.

In preparation for the cyclone, light equipment are being moved from the apron area of ​​the three airports.

Airlines have also been asked to secure their equipment so that no equipment is damaged in the storm.