Flights resume at Ctg, Cox's Bazar and Barisal airports

Flight operations resumed at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Barisal airports from 12pm today.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday (25 October).

Earlier, CAAB decided to stop flights operating from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Barisal airports on Monday (24 October) afternoon due to inclement weather caused by cyclonic storm Sitrang. CAAB issued a circular on Monday (24 October) afternoon giving instructions in this regard.

Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed told The Business Standard that airport operations are currently normal.

In preparation for the cyclone, light equipment were moved from the apron area of ​​the three airports.

Airlines had also been asked to secure their equipment so that no equipment is damaged in the storm.