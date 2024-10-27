Cox’s Bazar Airport: Flight number increases as takeoff-landing schedule extended

The number of daily flights at Cox's Bazar airport is set to increase as authorities have increased the deadline for takeoff and landing by three hours till 10:00pm.

The extension will come into effect from today (27 October), Cox's Bazar airport manager Md Golam Murtoza told The Business Standard.

"From now on, tourists and businessmen coming from different places in the country and abroad, including Dhaka, can go to Cox's Bazar in the morning and return at night," he said.

As per the new schedule, two additional flights will take off from the airport every day, increasing the total number of flights at the airport to 16.

"The first flight is scheduled to leave Cox's Bazar airport at 8:30pm and the second flight at 10:30pm on the first day," he added.

The initiative is expected to boost the tourism sector and trade in the beach town.