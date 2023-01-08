Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

The video of two air passengers, fighting on a mid-air Boeing 777 flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has gone viral on different social media platforms.

In the video, a young shirtless man is seen engaged in a physical confrontation with another passenger seated in the front row of the concerned Biman flight.

The video indicates that the shirtless man, visibly very upset, is fighting over some possession or the seat of the other passenger.

The young man, yet to be identified, is first seen trying to pull something from the grip of the other passenger.

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz— BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

However, he gets very angry when he fails to do so and a slap from the seated passenger, not visible in the video, makes him furious.

Soon after other passengers of the flight were seen rushing to the incident in a bid to stop the fight.

At one point they do manage to intervene and prevent the fight from escalating any further by stopping the shirtless young man who appears to be crying.

The man seated in the back seat is seen trying to disengage the two passengers fighting.

Meanwhile, the date of the incident, flight information and the exact reasons behind the fight could not be ascertained by the newspaper.