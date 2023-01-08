Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

Aviation

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The video of two air passengers, fighting on a mid-air Boeing 777 flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has gone viral on different social media platforms.

In the video, a young shirtless man is seen engaged in a physical confrontation with another passenger seated in the front row of the concerned  Biman flight. 

The video indicates that the shirtless man, visibly very upset, is fighting over some possession or the seat of the other passenger.

The young man, yet to be identified, is first seen trying to pull something from the grip of the other passenger.

However, he gets very angry when he fails to do so and a slap from the seated passenger, not visible in the video, makes him furious.

Soon after other passengers of the flight were seen rushing to the incident in a bid to stop the fight. 

At one point they do manage to intervene and prevent the fight from escalating any further by stopping the shirtless young man who appears to be crying.

The man seated in the back seat is seen trying to disengage the two passengers fighting. 

Meanwhile, the date of the incident, flight information and the exact reasons behind the fight could not be ascertained by the newspaper.

Bangladesh / Top News

Biman flight / fight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Zoan Ash by Sultana A. (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Zaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

Now | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

1h | Panorama
A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

12h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

12h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

17h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals