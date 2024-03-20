Faruk for coordinated public-private efforts in aviation, tourism development

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan has emphasised ensuring coordinated public-private efforts in further development of the country's aviation and tourism sector.

He came up with the importance while speaking as the chief guest at the view exchange meeting and iftar organised by the newly elected executive committee of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) at the Police Convention Centre here on Tuesday, a press release said today.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain spoke as the special guest while Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Mr. Shafiul Azim was present.

ATAB President Abdus Salam Aref presided over the meeting while Secretary General Afsia Jannat Saleh moderated it.

Aref said the Atab is committed to working for the development of the country's aviation and tourism sector by initiating modern, contemporary and smart systems in collaboration with the government.