Faruk for checking feasibility of Dhaka-Manila direct flights

Photo: BSS

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan today said he will ask the concerned authority to check feasibility on establishing direct air-connectivity for carrying passengers and cargo between Dhaka and Manila, the capital of Philippines.

He made the remark while Philippines ambassador to Bangladesh Leo Tito L Ausan called on him and expressed his interest to establish air connectivity between Dhaka and Manila, a press release said.

During the meeting, the civil aviation minister said he will direct the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to update the existing outdated Air-Service agreement between two countries soon in this regard.

The envoy said he would encourage the Philippines' financier for making investment in Bangladesh's tourism industry as the country is a very good destination for tourists with scenic beauty, enriched culture and heritage.

The minister assured the ambassador that all types of assistance will be provided to the Philippines businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

Faruk Khan hoped that the relation between Dhaka and Manila would become more concrete by working together in the coming days, added the release.