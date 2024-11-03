Ethiopian Airlines begins operations in Bangladesh with inaugural flight

Aviation

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 10:43 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest airline and a member of Star Alliance, officially launched operations in Bangladesh this morning (3 November). 

The airline's inaugural flight, ET 678, touched down at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 9am, arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 

The flight was operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-9.

Following the arrival, the return flight to Addis Ababa departed at 9:40am the same day. 

Ethiopian Airlines is set to operate five direct flights weekly on the new Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route, offering Bangladeshi travellers access to over 155 destinations worldwide, including major cities across Africa, Europe, and North America.

The weekly schedule includes morning departures from Dhaka on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and evening flights on Mondays and Fridays, aiming to provide travellers with increased flexibility and enhanced connectivity.

In a statement commemorating the launch, Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, expressed optimism about the new route. 

"Bangladesh is a vibrant and rapidly expanding market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the travel needs between our two regions," he said.

The inauguration event at HSIA was attended by Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), along with Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Getachew Mengistie Alemayehu and Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Commercial Officer Lemma Yadecha.

The launch of this route will significantly enhance Bangladesh's connectivity with Africa and the world, aligning with Ethiopian Airlines' mission to "Connect Continents, Cultures, and Communities.

