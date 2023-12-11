Ethiopia inks bilateral deal on aviation with Bangladesh

Bangladesh signed a bilateral agreement on aviation with Ethiopia on Monday (6 December) to facilitate operating direct flights between the two countries' designated airlines.

The agreement was signed during the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event 2023 (ICAN2023), the largest event related to aviation negotiations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on 3-7 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reads a press release of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) today.

A total of 13 countries, including Ethiopia, discussed bilateral aviation agreements with Bangladesh in the event.

Ethiopian Airlines is preparing to launch flights from Dhaka with the target of bringing Bangladeshi passengers to various African countries.

Earlier in 2022, the airline sought permission to operate flights to Bangladesh.

As a result of the new agreement, it is now a matter of time before they operate their flights, said civil aviation sources.

According to industry insiders, there are many Bangladeshis in African countries. They want those Bangladeshi passengers to travel to various African countries within a short time by transiting through Ethiopia.

At present, Middle East-based airlines are carrying these passengers, and the process is time consuming, they said.

This year, representatives of aviation authorities from 97 member countries of the ICAO participated in the event.

A five-member delegation – led by Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the CAAB – including representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, participated in the event.

During the discussion, priority has been given to increasing commercial cooperation with foreign airlines, including code sharing with Biman Bangladesh and other domestic airlines.

Moreover, the delegation held a meeting with the three countries of the UAE on cooperation in various fields related to aviation in Bangladesh, reads the release.

Earlier in May, at least eight foreign airlines expressed interest in entering the Bangladesh aviation market due to promising business prospects.

According to sources, the number of foreign airlines operating in Bangladesh will potentially exceed 40, rising from the current 33, following the planned soft launch of the third terminal at Dhaka airport in October this year.

People concerned said while the introduction of these airlines may lead to a reduction in ticket prices on various routes, there is a concern regarding the outflow of foreign currency from Bangladesh, particularly during the ongoing dollar crisis.

Enhancing the capacity of local airlines by expanding their routes and fleets, as well as permitting the entry of more local airlines, is essential for retaining foreign currency within the country and ensuring market competitiveness, they said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has already granted permission to Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights from Bangladesh. Additionally, the approval process for the ultra-low-cost airline, Wizz Air, based in Abu Dhabi, is currently underway.

Egypt Air commenced direct flights on the Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka route on 14 May.