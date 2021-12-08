Emirates wins ‘World Class Airline’ award

Aviation

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 01:44 pm

Related News

Emirates wins ‘World Class Airline’ award

Emirates was renewed as “Five Star Airline” by Apex, and received its fourth award for “Best Entertainment”

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Apex Passenger Choice" awards has named Emirates a "World Class Airline" under the "Apex Official Airline Ratings" category.

The accolade was given based on verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers, notes a press release on Wednesday (8 December).

In addition, Emirates was renewed as "Five Star Airline" by Apex, and received its fourth award for "Best Entertainment" at the Apex-IFSA awards ceremony.

According to the media release, the "World Class Airline" award considered the airline's services, products, its health and safety, and sustainability efforts.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Emirates has built travel confidence among customers.

In addition to enhanced hygiene protocols, Emirates also rolled-out initiatives to enhance health and safety, and ease the customer journey.

Emirates is a member of the "Clean Skies for Tomorrow" coalition, established by the World Economic Forum.

In November, the airline announced their investment in a retrofit program that will see 105 of its wide-body aircraft fitted with its latest 'Premium Economy' product.

The "Apex Official Airline Ratings" is a rating programme which scores airlines based on certified passenger feedback.

Emirates / Apex passenger choice awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

17m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

22m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

27m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study