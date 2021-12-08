Emirates wins ‘World Class Airline’ award

"Apex Passenger Choice" awards has named Emirates a "World Class Airline" under the "Apex Official Airline Ratings" category.

The accolade was given based on verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers, notes a press release on Wednesday (8 December).

In addition, Emirates was renewed as "Five Star Airline" by Apex, and received its fourth award for "Best Entertainment" at the Apex-IFSA awards ceremony.

According to the media release, the "World Class Airline" award considered the airline's services, products, its health and safety, and sustainability efforts.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Emirates has built travel confidence among customers.

In addition to enhanced hygiene protocols, Emirates also rolled-out initiatives to enhance health and safety, and ease the customer journey.

Emirates is a member of the "Clean Skies for Tomorrow" coalition, established by the World Economic Forum.

In November, the airline announced their investment in a retrofit program that will see 105 of its wide-body aircraft fitted with its latest 'Premium Economy' product.

The "Apex Official Airline Ratings" is a rating programme which scores airlines based on certified passenger feedback.