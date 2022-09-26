Emirates wins 3 awards at the Skytrax

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:52 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Emirates has taken home three awards at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, including World's Best Economy Class, World's Best Economy Class Catering, and for the 17th consecutive time, World's Best Inflight Entertainment.  

The awards are a testament to the airline's commitment to offer the very best customer experience in the sky, where travellers in Economy Class can look forward to spacious cabins, carefully crafted menus, an unmatched range of in-flight entertainment choices, thoughtful amenities like kids' toys, and much more.

At a time when cost-cutting has become the norm, the airline is making long-term investments to further elevate its product and service strategy in every cabin class, reads a press release.

This latest recognition from Skytrax comes on the heels of the airline's recent announcement that it is investing over $2 billion to enhance its inflight customer experience.

Customers flying Emirates' Economy Class, can look forward to a menu infused with regional and seasonal flavours. Emirates also prides itself in celebrating unique cultures and traditions from around the globe by offering signature dishes for occasions like Ramadan, Eid Al Adha, Lunar New Year, Diwali, Christmas, and more recently, Oktoberfest and Onam.

Emirates offers one of the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services in the skies. ice, the inflight entertainment system offers over 5,000 channels of entertainment, with 4,000 hours of movies and TV, and close to 3,500 hours of music and podcasts. Customers can also choose content in 40 languages.

In addition to entertainment, Emirates ice offers a range of other useful features, such as: the ability to check the status of your flight; a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras fixed on the aircraft's nose, tail and underbelly; Emirates RED; the world's first inflight TV shopping channel and LIVE TV, the release adds.

Emirates' onboard product experience is complemented by the airline's cosmopolitan team of cabin crew who hail from over 130 nationalities.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects to over 130 destinations worldwide.

