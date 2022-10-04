Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo announce important deal

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo have signed a memorandum of understanding between the two global companies based on a new, more comprehensive historical trade agreement. This collaboration will benefit both Emirates Skycargo and United Cargo air cargo customers worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President, Emirates Cargo, and Jan Krems, President, United Cargo, at the World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in London, read a media release.

Under the terms of the MOU, Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo will work closely together on a range of issues, including the expansion of cross-line cargo options and block space agreements, subject to regulatory approval. The new agreement builds on existing line-to-line freight agreements between the two carriers and will give customers access to greater capacity in the unified global network.

"Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being a leading player in the global air cargo industry and providing its customers with the highest level of products and services. Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President, Cargo, Emirates, said: "Working with United, a leading airline in its own right with a broad network that complements ours, will allow us to increase value for our customers and help them reach new markets faster." said .

"We are very pleased to work with Emirates SkyCargo. Emirates SkyCargo, one of the world's leading airlines, is a key player in the industry and being connected to the new agreement will enable us to offer new services around the world. "We have a shared commitment to providing customers with industry-leading solutions and we look forward to working together in the future," said Jan Krems, President of United Cargo.

United Cargo will have access to Emirates SkyCargo's high-frequency distribution network via passenger routes to over 100 destinations and 11 cargo aircraft worldwide, while Emirates SkyCargo will have access to more than 200 cities in the US and 300 cities on five continents.

