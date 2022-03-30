Emirates to operate 170 weekly flights to India from April

Emirates will re-introduce pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from 1 April.

The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country.

The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022, said a press release.

Emirates will be operating 35 weekly flights to Mumbai, 28 weekly flights to New Delhi, 24 weekly flights to Bengaluru, 21 weekly flights to Chennai, 21 weekly flights to Hyderabad, 14 weekly flights to Kochi, 11 weekly flights Kolkata, 9 weekly flights to Ahmedabad and 7 weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram.

Emirates has also brought back its double-decker Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022, the release added.

Emirates recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to 31 May.

The airline currently operates 21 weekly flights to Dhaka.