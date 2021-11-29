Emirates, airBaltic sign codeshare agreement

Aviation

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 04:21 pm

Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with airBaltic to offer customers enhanced connectivity to/from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. 

The codeshare partnership will offer Emirates' customers convenient access to the Baltic Sea region, according to a press release issued. 

airBalitc customers' will also benefit from seamless access to Emirates' extensive network, via Dubai.

Emirates will place its "EK '' marketed code on airBaltic flights operated on Dubai- Riga, Riga-Tallin, Riga-Vilnius and Riga-Helsinki routes. 

airBalitc will also place it's ``BT '' marketed code on Emirates' routes between Dubai-Bangkok; and Dubai-Jakarta .

The partnership will also offer customers added travel benefits including seamless booking with a single-ticket, competitive fares and one baggage policy. Emirates currently has codeshare agreements in place with 22 airline partners and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

Emirates has resumed passenger services to more than 120 destinations via Dubai. The airline operates three daily flights to and from Dhaka.

