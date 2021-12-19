Emirates adds another Airbus A380 to its fleet

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:57 pm

Emirates adds another Airbus A380 to its fleet

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has welcomed its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet as the final new A380 aircraft to join its fleet.

The latest Emirates A380 features the airline's latest signature products onboard including First Class Private Suites and Shower Spas, the highly popular A380 Onboard Bar, its new Premium Economy cabin, and the latest inflight entertainment systems, said a press release.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said, "The aircraft we are receiving today features our latest cabin products including Premium Economy. Compare it to our very first A380 delivered back in 2008 and you'll see the myriad of enhancements and upgrades invested in ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience is unparalleled."

"The A380 has touched the lives of so many passengers by setting new standards in terms of flying and travel experience. I'm confident that it will continue to do so for decades to come with Emirates, which has continuously introduced new services and products allowing passengers around the world to experience the unique features of their A380s", said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX. This was followed by a firm commitment and additional order for 15 more units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show.

At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates also announced a major retrofit programme which will see 52 of its existing A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy cabins and other enhancements.
 

