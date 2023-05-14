Egypt Air starts Dhaka-Cairo direct flight

Egypt Air, the state-owned airline of Egypt, has begun its regular flight operations to and from Bangladesh from Sunday.

The Cairo-Dhaka flight landed at Dhaka airport at 6:35pm and the flight left Dhaka for Cairo at 9:17 pm.

"We will operate flights to and from Dhaka twice a week on Sundays and Wednesdays with brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft," executive director and chief operating officer of Egypt Air Bangladesh office Farhad Hossain told The Business Standard.

He said commencing the flights on this route would boost tourism, trade, and business between the two countries.

"Now, Egypt Air will become the sole operator of nonstop flights between Egypt and Bangladesh in the aviation history of Bangladesh," he added.

Bangladeshis can now travel to 64 cities including the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and American cities via Cairo, officials of the airline said at an event in Dhaka on Saturday.

At an event, Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Mahbub Ali said, "The benefit of the initiatives we have taken to make Bangladesh an aviation hub is reflected now. More airlines like Egypt Air are showing their interest to operate flights.

With the beginning of the EgyptAir flights, Bangladesh's relationship with Egypt will further be strengthened, he added.

People concerned said Bangladeshis travel to Egypt for business, work, and education purposes.

They now can go directly to Egypt from Bangladesh. Besides, the chance for Bangladeshis will increase to return home from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and American countries.

Egypt Air operates flights to over 80 destinations, including the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a fleet of 69 modern aircraft.