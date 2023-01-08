E-gates at Sylhet airport to open for passengers today

The authorities of Sylhet Osmani International Airport have completed all preparations for opening six electronic gates at the airport to make the immigration process faster and improve the quality of services.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, lawmaker from Sylhet-1, will inaugurate the gates at 11am, said Hafiz Ahmed, manager of the airport.

"Six e-gates will be inaugurated on Sunday. Three of them were set up for departure and three for entry," he added.

He also said the passengers who have e-passports will be able to complete the immigration activities through e-gate.

Maher Uddin Sheikh, deputy director of Sylhet Divisional Passport and Visa Office, said that the suffering of expatriates will ease through the inauguration of these e-gates.

Immigration will be completed at the earliest time. The government has taken this initiative to think about the expatriates and speed up immigration procedures and raise the standard of services.

He further said that the immigration system has been made safer and faster through this technology.

Passengers can easily pass through the E-gates as they will be opened automatically after submitting an e-passport and the whole process will be completed within 18 seconds, said airport authorities.

Earlier on 7 June, twelve e-gates were inaugurated at the Dhaka airport.