Direct flights with Vietnam may begin in December

Vietnamese airline company VietJet Air is going to start direct flights to Vietnam with Bangladesh through the launch of flights on the Hanoi-Dhaka-Hanoi route in December this year.

Initially, the operation will start with chartered flights, but there is a plan to start regular flights in phases based on passenger demand, said Tasnim Amin Shovon, director and CEO of Inoglobe Travel and Tours Limited, the Bangladeshi partner of Victoria Tour, at an event in the capital on Monday.

Apart from this, Vietnam's tour operator company Victoria Tour has also announced various travel packages including visa processing at an affordable cost for Bangladeshi tourists.

"It takes a lot of time and money to travel from Bangladesh to Vietnam as the flights go via a third country. If direct flights are launched, it will be economical in all aspects," he added.

He also said that there is a great opportunity for the two countries to work together for the development of the tourism and aviation industry. If the direct flight starts, it will serve as a bridge between the people of the two countries as well as expand the trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Victoria Tour Managing Director Nong Van Chien Victor was the special guest at the event. Among others, leading tourism entrepreneurs and professionals of the country were present at the event.