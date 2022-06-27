Dhaka-Toronto Biman flight: Ticket prices start at Tk90,510 

Aviation

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:11 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Toronto Biman flight: Ticket prices start at Tk90,510 

Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:11 pm
Dhaka-Toronto Biman flight: Ticket prices start at Tk90,510 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started selling tickets for flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route as the national flag carrier is going to operate flights on the route from 27 July.

Passengers will be able to buy tickets for this route from the airline's website -- www.biman-airlines.com, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

Tickets can also be collected from any of the airline's sales centres, call centres and authorised travel agencies but the purchase of tickets from a travel agency in Canada is still in the activation stage.

Airfare has been fixed at Tk90,510 for one-way travel, and Tk160,770 for a roundtrip (Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka) in Biman's economy class. 

Meanwhile, ticket prices for premium economy class seats start at Tk127,300 for a one-way trip and Tk234,355 for a roundtrip.

A passenger will have to spend at least Tk1,64,100 for a trip to Toronto in Biman's business class while a roundtrip ticket will cost Tk304,302. 

All ticket prices have been set after a flat 15% discount and vat is also included.

However, prices may vary slightly according to the dollar exchange rate, added the release.

The national flag carrier will operate two flights a week. The flight from Dhaka will depart every Wednesday and Sunday for Toronto and the return flight from Toronto will also depart for Dhaka on the same days.

Biman's brand new Boeing 8-9 Dreamliner aircraft will be used on the Dhaka-Toronto route.

The national flag carriers have already completed all formalities to operate flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route from July 27.

Flight BG305 of Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3:30 am (local time) every Wednesday from July 27 for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:55 pm (local time).

On Sunday, Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3 am (local time) for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:25 pm (local time).

Flight BG306, returning from Toronto, will leave for Dhaka at 7:30pm (local time) on Wednesday and land in Dhaka at 9:30pm on Thursday (local time.

On Sunday, Biman will leave for Dhaka at 9pm (local time) and land in Dhaka at 11pm on Monday (local time).

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / aviation / Biman Bangladesh / Dhaka-Toronto Direct Flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

2h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (right) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

4h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

3h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

17h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

20h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion