Dhaka, Ctg to be connected with Agartala through flight routes

Aviation

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:45 am

Related News

Dhaka, Ctg to be connected with Agartala through flight routes

Services along the Dhaka-Agartala and Chattogram-Agartala international routes are expected to begin within the next six months

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Dhaka and Chattogram will be connected with Agartala in India's Tripura state through flight routes, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday (19 February). 

"Finally, MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka & Chittagong. My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Civil Aviation Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji for this initiative to fulfill the dream of the people of Tripura," Deb tweeted.

Services along the Dhaka-Agartala and Chattogram-Agartala international routes are expected to begin within the next six months, and India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) will soon float tenders inviting expressions of interest from private airlines wishing to operate along the routes, reports the Assam Tribune.

The MoCA has included the proposed international routes under the UDAN scheme, Sanjoy Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the chief minister said; adding that "MoCA will now float tenders inviting expressions of interest from private airlines who wish to run their services along the two international routes."

The international flight services from Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport are expected to begin within the next six months as the MoCA has already identified the two routes, he further said.

MBB Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor said that the chief minister has taken up with India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia the commencement of international flights from the airport at the earliest.

"Right now, I cannot say when the international flight services will kick-start from the airport but we are ready for it. The new terminal building, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4, has all facilities, from customs to immigration and separate zones for arrival and departure, for handling international passengers," he said.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Agartala / Dhaka / Chattagram / Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

20h | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

19h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

20h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

11h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

14h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

14h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again