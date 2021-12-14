Dhaka-Bangkok Biman flights rescheduled for 16 Dec

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has rescheduled the flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route for 16 December.

On this day, BG-088 flight will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok at 1pm instead of 11.30am, according to a Biman press release.

Also, a BG-089 flight will depart Bangkok for Dhaka at 5.30pm (Thailand's local time) on the same day.

Apart from the reshuffle in schedules, the state flag carrier has decided to increase flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from 17 December.

It will operate three weekly flights every Thursday, Friday and Sunday, which will take off from Dhaka airport at 11.30am in Bangladesh time.

On the contrary, three flights from Bangkok will leave for Dhaka at 4.15pm on the same days.