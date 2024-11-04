Dhaka airport to suspend flights for 3.5 hours for 7 days

The runway of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will remain closed for 3.5 hours each night for seven days starting from 8 November due to maintenance work of lighting system.

Flight operations in the airport will be closed from 1:00am to 4:30am everyday till 14 November, reads a press release issued by the airport authorities today (4 November).

"The closure may lead to changes in the flight schedule. Airport officials have coordinated with airlines and relevant stakeholders to adjust the schedules," said the release.

Airport authorities urged airlines to inform passengers of flight schedule changes.

Passengers are advised to reconfirm their departure times with their respective airlines.

For real-time updates and assistance, passengers can contact the airport call center at 13600, said the media release.



