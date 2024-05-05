Dhaka airport to halt flights for 3 hours post-midnight from 5-7 May for maintenance

Aviation

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 03:32 pm

Dhaka airport to halt flights for 3 hours post-midnight from 5-7 May for maintenance

The airport's runway will be closed from midnight to 3am on these three days to carry out various maintenance work

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 03:32 pm
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is set to undergo essential maintenance work, leading to the closure of its runways for three consecutive nights from 5-7 May.

The runway closure period is scheduled from midnight until 3am on these three days.

"During this period, runway markings, electrical works, and various maintenance will be carried out," said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, the airport's executive director.

According to sources at the airport, airlines such as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysian Airways, Thai Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific frequently operate flights during these three hours.

These airlines have been advised to adjust their flight schedules accordingly during this period.

