Dhaka airport gets 3 digital techs for better passenger experience, security

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) introduced three digital technologies at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, aimed at providing modern and easy assistance to foreign and incoming passengers.

These three technologies include the Digital Airport Service App for passengers, the AvSec ID System to enhance airport security, and the Height Clearance Management System to streamline building construction around the airport.

The app was developed by Prime Tech Solutions Ltd, Spinoff Studio, and Innovazione Technologies JV with the support of the ICT Division's Mobile Game and Skill Development Project.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali inaugurated the three technologies at a ceremony held at HSIA organised by Caab.

"The AvSec ID System, developed under the Caab's new policy, aims to increase airport security. This system allows for online pass application submission, location verification, and various pass-related information updates. Passes can be approved and managed through software, allowing only authorised individuals with operational reasons to access the airport," he said

He expressed hope that the new policy of Caab would further enhance the security standards of the airport.

Through the implementation of the AvSec ID System, only those individuals who are required to enter the airport due to authorisation and operational reasons will be granted airport access, says a press release issued by Caab.

Asadujjaman Asad, founder of Spinoff Studio, said the Digital Airport Service App is capable of providing all types of information and directions to assist and serve a passenger.

It will provide specific instructions for all the steps to be taken at the airport for expatriate Bangladeshi workers, he noted, adding that by understanding each step, one can complete all the tasks without any assistance. In other words, this app will make every passenger a smart traveler.

The state minister also launched the Height Clearance Management System for safety and security in air travel and clearance at all airports in the country.

One can apply for building construction through this app, which will be quickly verified and a clearance certificate will be issued, said Caab Chairman Mohammad Mafidur Rahman.

He said the technology will be extended to other airports soon.

At the event, the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman NGAP" scholarship was awarded by Caab in line with the Next Generation Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiative launched by the International Civil Aviation Organization.