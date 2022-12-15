Dense fog disrupts operations at Dhaka airport, 4 flights diverted

Heavy fog disrupted flight operations at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning with several flights delayed and four diverted to Kolkata and Chattogram.

Airport officials said flight operations were disrupted from 07:00am to 10:00am on Thursday (15 December).

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, Dhaka Airport said, "Four flights diverted to Kolkata and Chattogram for low visibility at runway. Stranded flights are now landing as the visibility improves,"

Airport sources said, Pilots were not able to land because of the low visibility.

A Saudi Arabian airlines flight, which was scheduled to arrive at 07:30 am at Dhaka airport, landed at 10:15am after spending around two hours in the sky.

Besides, Two US-Bangla flights and one Dhaka bound Air Arabia flight were diverted to Kolkata airport. Another Dhaka bound flight of FlyDubai landed at Chattogram airport.

Several flights of different airliners, including US-Bangla Airlines, Vistara Airlines, Gulf Air, were delayed due to the fog.