Decision to buy Boeing or Airbus planes depends on evaluation: Aviation minister

Aviation

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Decision to buy Boeing or Airbus planes depends on evaluation: Aviation minister

“We want to buy new aircraft. We need aircraft to expand our fleet. Both Boeing and Airbus are competing for this. They have submitted their proposals to Biman,” he says

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:23 pm
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan.

The government's decision to purchase aircraft from American planemaker Boeing or its European rival Airbus will depend on an evaluation report, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan said today.

"Based on the evaluation report, the decision to purchase planes will be made," he said while speaking to journalists after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on the minister at the secretariat on Sunday, according to a press release from the ministry.

"We want to buy new aircraft. We need aircraft to expand our fleet. Both Boeing and Airbus are competing for this. They have submitted their proposals to Biman," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The proposal is currently being evaluated by a high-powered committee, and once the evaluation is complete, the government will purchase the aircraft from the company recommended by the committee, he added.

The minister said both companies have presented favourable proposals, and a decision will be made based on which one best serves Bangladesh's interests to ensure their protection.

During the meeting with the US envoy, the promotion of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority to Category-1 and the launch of Dhaka-New York flights were also discussed.

Regarding this, Faruk Khan said, "I have mentioned that this is our political commitment, so it holds immense importance for us. We expect a decision on this matter soon."

In response, Peter Haas said they will make a decision in accordance with international aviation law and their Federal Aviation Administration rules.

The US envoy told reporters that they discussed the friendship, partnership, and cooperation between Dhaka and Washington, expressing a desire to advance the relationship between the two countries.

He mentioned their interest in collaborating across various fields in the future, noting that several US companies are eager to enhance business cooperation in Bangladesh, particularly in partnering with the country's expanding aviation industry.

Later, in response to a question from journalists, the aviation minister said, "I don't see any reason for a strained relationship between Bangladesh and the US regarding trade. There are no issues from our side, nor from the US side."

He added, "In the past, US companies have participated in various procurements in the country. Perhaps they didn't secure the contracts, and a company from another country did. However, this did not impact the relationship."

He emphasised that decisions are made based on product quality, ensuring the country's interests are safeguarded in accordance with national laws.

Top News

aviation / Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan / boeing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

7h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

11h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

8m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

1h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

3h | Videos
Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

4h | Videos