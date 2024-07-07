Decision to buy Boeing or Airbus planes depends on evaluation: Aviation minister

The government's decision to purchase aircraft from American planemaker Boeing or its European rival Airbus will depend on an evaluation report, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan said today.

"Based on the evaluation report, the decision to purchase planes will be made," he said while speaking to journalists after US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on the minister at the secretariat on Sunday, according to a press release from the ministry.

"We want to buy new aircraft. We need aircraft to expand our fleet. Both Boeing and Airbus are competing for this. They have submitted their proposals to Biman," he said.

The proposal is currently being evaluated by a high-powered committee, and once the evaluation is complete, the government will purchase the aircraft from the company recommended by the committee, he added.

The minister said both companies have presented favourable proposals, and a decision will be made based on which one best serves Bangladesh's interests to ensure their protection.

During the meeting with the US envoy, the promotion of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority to Category-1 and the launch of Dhaka-New York flights were also discussed.

Regarding this, Faruk Khan said, "I have mentioned that this is our political commitment, so it holds immense importance for us. We expect a decision on this matter soon."

In response, Peter Haas said they will make a decision in accordance with international aviation law and their Federal Aviation Administration rules.

The US envoy told reporters that they discussed the friendship, partnership, and cooperation between Dhaka and Washington, expressing a desire to advance the relationship between the two countries.

He mentioned their interest in collaborating across various fields in the future, noting that several US companies are eager to enhance business cooperation in Bangladesh, particularly in partnering with the country's expanding aviation industry.

Later, in response to a question from journalists, the aviation minister said, "I don't see any reason for a strained relationship between Bangladesh and the US regarding trade. There are no issues from our side, nor from the US side."

He added, "In the past, US companies have participated in various procurements in the country. Perhaps they didn't secure the contracts, and a company from another country did. However, this did not impact the relationship."

He emphasised that decisions are made based on product quality, ensuring the country's interests are safeguarded in accordance with national laws.