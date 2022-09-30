Ctg airport cancels two Middle-East bound flights after bird hits plane engines

Aviation

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 03:02 pm

Two Middle East-bound flights from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport were cancelled after birds hit the engines of the planes. 

A Fly Dubai Airways flight from Chattogram to Dubai with 180 passengers and a Biman Bangladesh  Airlines BG 121 flight with 254 passengers to Muscat were cancelled. Airport authorities cancelled these flights from Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport around 9:30pm and 10:30pm on Thursday (29 September) night.

"Fly Dubai Airways flight 592 with 180 passengers from Chattogram to Dubai and Bangladesh Biman flight BG 121 with 254 passengers to Muscat were cancelled due to bird hit in the engine. The flight of Bangladesh Biman will leave at 12 noon today. The flight to Dubai is in progress," Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Farhad Hossain told The Business Standard.

"Earlier, it was detected that there is something in the engine. Later, the flights were cancelled considering the safety of the passengers," he added.

He further said that Fly Dubai and Biman Bangladesh authorities have kept 434 passengers of the two flights in different hotels.

Shah Amanat International Airport

